Because of his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly urging Ben Affleck to already place a ringing on her finger.

Jennifer Garner fueled engagement rumors earlier this week after showing a glimpse of a big diamond ring while conversing on Instagram Live.

The "Elektra" actress flaunted her huge bling while speaking with Judy Greer, her "13 Going on 30" co-star, about drinking and remaining sober.

Because Garner has supposedly moved on with John Miller, Affleck, Garner's ex-husband, is reportedly under even more pressure than ever to propose to Lopez.

OK! magazine received information from a source close to the situation. "J.Lo feels enough time has gone and that there's no reason for Ben to dillydally," according to People magazine, of the couple who dated for two years in 2002 before calling off their engagement in 2004. However, after the actress's breakup with Alex Husband in April, they reconnected.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer bears no ill will against Garner, according to the source, but seeing her finally settle down makes her jealous.

"She's not shy with hinting, and she wants Ben to hurry up and put a ring on it."

Jennifer Lopez, however, appears to be close to getting her goal, since the "Batman v. Superman" actor was photographed browsing at engagement rings in a jewelry store in California last summer, as previously reported.

His rumored shopping expedition also coincided with another person telling OK! about it. Before the end of 2021, the two will make it official, according to the magazine.

JLo and Ben Affleck To Make Things Official

According to reports, the couple knows they're destined to be together this time, and Ben Affleck can't let Jennifer Lopez go this time.

"Jen and Ben both know everything about each other - the good, the terrible, and the ugly," the source claimed. "They are not starting from square one."

Ben Affleck's Thoughts on Jennifer Garner's Engagement

Ben Affleck is apparently thrilled that Jennifer Garner has finally met a partner who makes her happy, "even if it is a little odd for him to see her this serious with someone else," according to reports.

Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, are Affleck and Garner's three children.

But it's best to take these claims with a grain of salt, as there is no proof that any of these reports are real.

