Is Jennifer Lopez to blame for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's falling out?

Damon was apparently not particularly supportive of their relationship a few years ago.

OK! magazine claims that Damon expressed misgivings about Affleck and Lopez's relationship in the early 2000s.

He feared that Affleck's career would be severely harmed as a result of his celebrity, which he attributed to the "Jenny From the Block" singer.

"All the emphasis was on his head," the insider said, "and when Matt expressed his fears about what it would damage to Ben's career, they had a falling out."

"They didn't speak for months," they said, "but Ben eventually came to his senses and understood Matt was simply looking out for him."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship did not endure long back then. After a while, they called off their engagement.

When Bennifer 2.0 reappeared and was photographed in some PDA sessions, everyone was taken aback.

According to reports, the two A-listers concluded they wanted to test if their relationship would work out this time.

And, fortunately for both of them, Damon is already on board and enthusiastically supports Lopez and Affleck.

He's even said to be one of the couple's strongest supporters.

"However, he's now their strongest supporter since he's reconnected with Jen, and Matt can see how happy she makes Ben."

"He will always be protective of him," the source continued, "and Ben is beyond grateful; these men are bonded for life."

But it's best to take OK! magazine's report with a grain of salt. It's unclear if the two really did have a falling out or if it's just a rumor.

Jess Cagle of SiriusXM recently asked Matt Damon what he thinks of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's current relationship in an interview.

The "Jason Bourne" star expressed his happiness for his closest friend and the "Hustlers" actress, adding that he's all for true love.

READ ALSO: Is Katie Holmes OK? Actress Allegedly 'Depressed' After Money Issues and Being Single

To The Altar, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Meanwhile, despite only reuniting a few months ago, another insider informed Entertainment Tonight that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could really tie the knot soon.

The "Gone Girl" star and the "All I Have" singer, according to the source, are "very passionate" and "head over heals" in love.

They may even believe that "this is it" this time around.

"With them, everything feels completely natural; once they rekindled, it was as if no time had passed, and they couldn't be more in agreement.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian New Boyfriend: KUWTK Star Finally Giving Pete Davidson A Shot?