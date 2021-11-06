Kylie Jenner is been facing a lot of backlash on social media.

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared videos from the Astroworld Festival, where eight people died and hundreds were injured, in which an ambulance was seen making its way through the crowd.

On Instagram, Kylie published multiple clips, one of which showed the flashing red and blue lights of a police car or an ambulance trundling through the sold-out festival at NRG Park in Houston.

Kylie's reporting of the events sparked outrage on social media because the remains of the deceased or injured fans may have been transported away for life-saving treatments.

Twitter user @allshewrtebiebs said, "omg i literally can't, kylie posted an instagram story of the concert and you can CLEARLY SEE THE PARAMEDICS TRYING TO GET THROUGH LIKE WTF."

omg i literally can’t, kylie posted an instagram story of the concert and you can CLEARLY SEE THE PARAMEDICS TRYING TO GET THROUGH LIKE WTF #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld pic.twitter.com/HY5SsysuCn — L (@allshewrtebiebs) November 6, 2021

@lisaparkermills also said, "@KylieJenner sitting there on her throne nice and safe WITH Stormi ffs whilst this is going on and she still has not taken it down. What a fucked up world we live in."

@taylorj085 tweeted, "This just clearly proves that they don't care about their fans' safety."

@wanton319 alleged, "She can't be bothered with peasants apparently."

@TheWorldIsEndim also pointed out the obvious, "Imagine the last thing you see, as you're being crushed to death, is a millionaire who is up in VIP, filming the ambulance trying to rescue people as a 'cute' instagram video."

But other social media users didn't think Kylie Jenner did anything wrong by posting the videos.

@taylorannmorgan questioned, "Did she trample people? Is she an organizer that is responsible for safety? Is she a telepath who knows what the ambulance is doing while everyone surrounding the vehicle is clearly filming it too?"

She continued, "Yeah look at all those other people filming it instead of getting out of the way. Hmm."

Reading and seeing all this stuff about Astroworld is awful and what disappointments me the most is people saying “What could Travis have done!” when there’s videos like this that exist of artists helping passed out fans in their crowds. It doesn’t take much to help. pic.twitter.com/9KsfFoud05 — Coan (@CoanShoan) November 6, 2021

What Went Down During The Astroworld Festival?

Thousands of concertgoers rushed to the stage to see Travis Scott, resulting in the terrible deaths of eight individuals and the injuries of hundreds more.

The two-day festival drew over 50,000 people, with the first night taking place on Friday and the second day, which was scheduled for this Saturday, being canceled due to the occurrences.

Fans who did not have tickets rushed past metal detector arches, with one of them jumping an adjacent fence, according to video, but this occurred at 2 p.m.

Fans just broke through the fence to get into #AstroWorldpic.twitter.com/mpi70ZzTOs — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 5, 2021

The stampede, however, did not appear to be related to the injuries sustained on Friday night, and the fatal surge occurred around seven hours later, at around 9:15 p.m.

People at the back began shoving people forward onto the main stage, crushing them against the barriers.

