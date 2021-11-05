Henry Ruggs III, the man charged with DUI and causing the death of Tina Tintor in a catastrophic car accident, has a terrifying connection to Orenthal James "OJ" Simpson.

It's not simply football - there's more to it.

Justice of Peace Joe M. Bonaventure was recently shared by the 22-year-old ex-Las Vegas Raiders wide out and the retired running back.

Bonaventure was the "no-nonsense" judge who sentenced the former Buffalo Bills player to jail in 2008 for a bond breach, according to Radar Online.

OJ Simpson had been convicted of robbery and kidnapping at the time after attempting to take sports memorabilia that he swore was his.

While Bonaventure did not rule on Simpson's prison term, he did preside over his first bond hearing.

Simpson, who eluded conviction in the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, was released on a $125,000 bond in September 2007 after Bonaventure gave him strong directions not to contact anyone linked in the case.

"Do you realize that you may not utilize e-mail, telephone, mail, passenger pigeon, or any other means of communication?" the judge remarked at the time.

When Simpson was accused of using a bond dealer to deliver a message to a co-defendant, Bonaventure ordered him to be held in custody while the charges were investigated.

This is the same person that is in charge of Henry Ruggs III's case.

DUI of Henry Ruggs III

Henry Ruggs III was engaged in a fatal car accident earlier this week, killing Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog, a 3-year-old Golden Retriever named Max.

After smashing his Chevrolet Corvette into the back of Tinto's Toyota RAV4, the athlete was charged with DUI resulting in death and dangerous driving.

The automobile exploded in flames almost instantly.

Tintor and her dog were stuck inside their cars when they were engulfed by fire and killed on the spot.

Prosecutors suspect the football player's blood alcohol level was "more than double the legal limit" during the accident, and that a loaded revolver was also discovered inside his vehicle.

Ruggs was spotted partying just hours before the disaster.

He later paid a $1 million bond and is presently under electronic surveillance.

