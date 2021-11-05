The budget for the buzzed-about upcoming film "Rust" was just revealed in the aftermath of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death on set in a terrible accident.

Alec Baldwin would star in the film, and his production firm, El Dorado, would finance it.

They'd just been filming for three weeks when Baldwin was given a real gun with a live round, which killed Hutchins and injured the film's director, Joel Souza.

A rough draft of the film's budget reveals how much the small cast and crew were paid, as well as how much the producers was willing to spend on guns, rounds, trained horses, and background lighting.

'Rust' Budget Leaked

Experts who looked over the budget told The Hollywood Reporter that the figures didn't seem out of the ordinary for a film with a budget of $7,279,305.

"I would say this movie would be a struggle, but I wouldn't say it would have crashed and burned," one of the experts said.

"I'm not sure why they needed six producers receiving fees; if they were really on set, they'd be all over each other, but it's not unheard of."

The armorer team was budgeted at $7,469, with weapon rentals at $17,500, rounds at $5,000, a helicopter crash at $6,000, pyrotechnics at $6,000, and animals and wranglers at $126,702.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Rust" includes 75 staff workers, 22 main performers, and 230 extras.

Early in October, filming for "Rust" began.

The site cautioned, however, that the budget they looked at only showed the film's expenditure goals, not what they really spent.

Salary on 'Rust' for Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins, and Hannah Gutierrez Reed

The files, on the other hand, revealed some information about the filmmakers' priorities, which have since been called into doubt.

The producers would be paid $650,000 and would have a $350,000 contingency fund if something went wrong, according to the budget.

Alec Baldwin was set to make around $150,000 as the starring actor, with his production firm receiving $100,000.

Baldwin's remuneration, however, was a pittance for someone whose reputation "probably attracts the financing and distribution for the picture," according to the site.

However, "Rust" was described as a "passion project" for the actor rather than a money-making gig.

Only three of the six producers mentioned were on set every day, according to crew workers who spoke to the outlet.

Asource familiar with the project claimed that the producers had deferred their fees and had not collected them when work ended on Oct. 21.

Souza was paid $221,872 per year, while Halyna Hutchins was paid $48,945.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, on the other hand, was slated to make $7,913.

