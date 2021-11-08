Brian Laundrie's obsession with a well-known villain has been discovered by internet sleuths.

They're now questioning if Gabby Petito's fiancé, as evidenced by his Pinterest account, aspired to be a criminal mastermind like the Joker, as reported by The Sun.

Several photos of Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the wicked clown in the 2019 film were shared on the Pinterest account @blaundrie1197.

The infamous "Clown Prince" originally appeared in the inaugural issue of "Batman" in 1940, and his backstory is unknown.

Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson all had differing perspectives on how the Joker evolved to be the villain he is today.

The clown logo appears to have been inspired by the Joker, a playing card.

According to rumors, the murderous clown was inspired by the 1928 horror film "The Man Who Laughs."

The Joker has been presented as a cold-blooded psychopath who terrorizes Gotham City in various renditions.

The villain, in fact, never ran out of violent pranks.

One of his most memorable plots was when he murdered Batman's sidekick, Robin, in the 1988 episode "A Death in the Family."

Other Brian Laundrie Creepy Pictures

Internet sleuths have discovered other posts on Brian Laundrie's Pinterest, some of which were shared weeks before Gabby Petito went missing.

"The Opposite of Lost," one of the saved pins on his account, generated a significant sensation online after the 23-year-old also went missing.

"Don't try to locate me. I have finally escaped my'master's' wicked clutches," was written above a folder marked "my heart," which showed pale and purple clouds with words written above that said, "Don't try to find me. I have finally escaped my'master's' wicked clutches."

Brian, in fact, shared terrifying social media photos depicting squirrels strangling each other.

He also shared horrifying images of animal attacks beneath a faceless Chris crucified on his Pinterest page. This was before his fiancée's body was recovered lifeless in the Wyoming woods just days after she went missing.

READ ALSO: Gabby Petito's Parents Suing Brian Laundrie's Parents? Expert Explains Available Causes of Action

Gabby Petito's Final Instagram Post

Other internet sleuths believe Gabby Petito's final Instagram post contained references to "death" and "evil."

Petito is holding a pumpkin in the photo, which was taken on Aug. 25, and there is a butterfly mural behind her.

However, it has been speculated that the photo was uploaded by Laundrie rather than Petito.

The use of a "fly" emoji rather than a "butterfly" emoji, according to one sleuth, hinted at something more menacing.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie's Parents Corrupted Evidence When Remains Were Found? Forensic Expert Says It's Possible!