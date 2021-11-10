After the Astroworld Music Festival catastrophe in Houston, Texas, Travis Scott and Drake reportedly dashed to their 5-star hotel, packed up and left.

The rappers, along with Kylie Jenner, were spotted at the Post Oak Hotel just before the festival, when employees went all out, including churning up Astroworld desserts, according to insiders.

However, insiders told The Sun stated that after learning of the eight deaths on the concert grounds where he performed, the "goosebumps" rapper checked out while at a Dave & Buster's after-party.

"I know Travis and Drake were both here on Friday. Drake is a regular guest, and the hotel has an amazing pastry chef who went above and beyond."

The celebrations were kept quiet, according to the insider, and a gigantic Astroworld dessert of Travis' head was built.

What was the reason for their departure, though?

"I heard they fled after the disaster," the insider added, "and I didn't see them or their team again. I guess they went somewhere less visible."

Meanwhile, a hotel guest told the outlet that they couldn't use the valet on Friday night because the rapper "SICKO MODE" had reserved all of the hotel's valets for that night.

Drake's plane took off from Houston on Tuesday, bound for Toronto, Canada, according to the outlet.

Kylie and Travis Before the Tragedy

Another eyewitness told the publication that they saw Travis Scott and his entourage at the hotel the night before the festival.

At the restaurant, Kylie Jenner was also spotted.

"I suppose she was also sleeping there; it's Houston's top hotel, and Drake stays there frequently when he visits, so I'm not shocked."

However, it is uncertain if her sister Kendall Jenner stayed at the same hotel after attending the event with Stormi Webster as a VIP guest of Kylie Cosmetics.

The After-Party of the Astroworld Festival

Meanwhile, an informant revealed that despite learning of the eight deaths and hundreds of injuries at the Astroworld Music Festival, Travis Scott and Drake attended the after-party at Dave & Busters.

"My friend went, and she said it was celebrities there, pretty low-key, and Drake gave everyone gaming cards with like 1,000 tokens on them," the insider added.

Both were apparently aware of what happened at the Houston concert grounds, as were their guests.

Travis, on the other hand, was revealed to have departed the party after learning of the gravity of the situation.

"Everyone knew individuals died," the source said, "but it wasn't taken seriously since some people thought it was drug fatalities and didn't realize."

