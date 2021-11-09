Following Travis Scott's tragic death and injuries at the Astroworld Music Festival on Friday, Kim Kardashian West has sparked outrage on social media, seemingly defending him.

A stampede in Houston, Texas, claimed the lives of eight individuals and injured hundreds more.

Several celebrities close to Scott have spoken out about the tragedy, particularly the Kardashian-Jenners. Apart from the rapper's apologetic video, Kim Kardashian's latest tweet regarding what transpired has gotten her a lot of backlash on social media.

The KKW Beauty mogul expressed her condolences on her Twtter, saying she was "truly heartbroken" for the lives lost and injured at the event, and that she and her family were startled by what happened last Friday.

She went on to explain that they will be praying for the victims, their loved ones, and their families in order to help them heal.

The 41-year-old billionaire also said in her tweet, "As well as Travis, who knows and cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated."

Kim Kardashian, however, was slammed for her response that seemed to have defended the "goosebumps" rapper.

Why Is Kim Kardashian Getting Hate?

"Kim on the family damage control," @MadisonRaeex believes.

Kim Kardashian's sister, Kylie Jenner, is Travis Scott's girlfriend and baby mama.

Another blasted the SKIMS mogul, saying, "Your tweet makes it seem like Travis is equal to the actual victims and he's not."

"Whatever PR person told you to say, this got it wrong,"@justxpeachy_added. "Try again. "

Some believe that the ex-wife of Kanye West shouldn't have just mentioned Travis in her tweet because it isn't relevant.

"Mentioning Travis discredits your opinion to all of those feeling indifferent to the situation," tweeted @jayycartiay.

"We see who you're really worried about. SMH. So disappointing. "

But @ApeBrook13 had to translate what Kim was trying to say.

Basically, she's saying, "We're so sorry, but Travis will not be taking any of the blame because us rich folks never do."

"I guess Kris is busy trying to figure out how to salvage the PR pregnancy baby daddy contract she set Kylie up with."

@sarahebisbee said, "Girl, stop lying. The world knows Travis doesn't give a damn. He made that clear when he kept playing 37 minutes after it was declared a "mass casualty incident."

READ ALSO: Travis Scott Reportedly Paying For Victims' Funerals But Social Media Believes It Won't Help At All

Travis Scott Issues an Apology

Travis Scott apologized for whatever transpired at the Astroworld Music Festival last Friday in a series of Instagram Stories.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families and all those who have been affected by the Astroworld Festival."

Even his apologies drew criticism since it was disingenuous, and fans believe he appeared to be high in the video.

READ MORE: Travis Scott Officially Canceled? Redditors Dub Him As 'The Keith Urban of Rap Music'