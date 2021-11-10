Are you SERIOUS? Despite certain rumors about the actor going full method for the role, Jared Leto says he was in fact "the good boy" on set. The star of Suicide Squad dissipated the famously circulating story that he sent the cast strange gifts during his preperation for the role in an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly. The star had previously mentioned sending cast members, such as Margot Robbie and Will Smith, sexually agressive gifts. This was, Leto has revealed, mentioned, "in jest". Was the Joker joking the whole time?

Jared killed it

But no one knows pic.twitter.com/bQxdVpUR65 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 4, 2021



Leto continued to stress that he was not a troublemaker on the set of the film. While icebreaking gifts were given, the star says it was nevery anything that crossed a line. He stated, "The only gifts I ever gave Margot were cupcakes. I think I gave her a mouse, and some of the other guys got gifts that you'd get as a joke at a party." Cupcakes and gag gifts? I want to be at this party! These words from Leto definitely take some of the rumored edge off of the performer in a great way!

While Leto gaurentees EW that it was all in good fun, comments from cast members still let us call what the truth of the matter is into question. On a red carpet interview in 2020, Will Smith commented, "He went full Joker. And the rule, generally, is to never go full Joker. But he, went all in. He really set the tone. He wasn't playing with it." He went on to say that he did recieve gifts from Leto, "including 'sticky Playboy magazines,' though he ultimately laughed it off and joked that Leto should've invited his character, Killer Croc, 'to that kind of party.'"

It's hard to know what's true. As Leto remarked in the interview, which can be read here in its entierty, "99.9 percent of what people read is bulls---." So, we will never be able to truly know, but we can think about it! Also, we can get ready to see Jared Leto in the upcomming film House of Gucci.