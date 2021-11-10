Actor Henry Cavill recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss his career, from The Count of Monte Cristo all the way up to The Witcher - including, of course, his iconic role as Superman.

By now it's no secret that Cavill may be finished playing the monolithic superhero soon, as DC announced the development of a Black Superman film back in May. The genteel actor, however, is more than okay with the concept of being replaced by a Black actor.

"It's exciting - Superman's far more than skin color," Cavill says. "Superman is an ideal. Superman's an extraordinary thing that lives within our hearts."

Of course, his saying that doesn't necessarily mean he WANTS to be finished with the so-called Man Of Steel. As a matter of fact, he has another suggestion, one that reminds us of some very fun Spiderman rumors coming out of the MCU at the moment.

"Why not have multiple Supermen going on?" the superstar wondered aloud. "Joaquin Phoenix did a wonderful Joker movie; so what if it's not tied to the rest of [the franchise]? They have multiple Superman comic book storylines happening at the same time."

Cavill may not have time to play Superman, as the internet is already swirling with rumors that he, perhaps, could play the next Bond.

"I think it would be very exciting to have a conversation with the producers. ... In an ideal world, I'd never have to turn anything down. Nothing is off the table. It's an honor to even be part of that conversation."

In the meantime, at least, fans can look forward to his upcoming British spy thriller Argylle, which just began filming in August.