Lawsuits are piling up against Astroworld Festival organizers, Live Nation, Travis Scott, and more after the horrendous deaths of eight people and over hundreds of injured concertgoers, but they could possibly get out of legal woes. However, there's one big mistake.

According to TMZ, there's a standard form that the organizers made everyone sign before purchasing the tickets online.

The limitation liability, which is lengthy most of the time and the public won't read, is agreed upon by a person before they check out of Live Nation's website.

Per the outlet's research, an ironclad liability in the state of Texas would provide cover for basic negligence.

The waiver says a concertgoer should "voluntarily assume all risks and danger incidental to the event for which the ticket is issued," whether the said incidents will occur before, during, or after the program, and people "waive any claims for personal injury or death against" them.

Despite being transparent in their claims, they didn't provide protection against gross negligence, which can be used in court against them.

There's One Big Problem

The abovementioned agreement signed by concertgoers isn't strong enough for Live Nation to get out of lawsuits as the outlet suggests that they could be exposed.

For a liability waiver to be implemented to protect against negligence in Texas, there are standards that they should meet.

One is that they have to feature clear language in their waivers, which the organizers fail to do. Another one is benchmark waivers should be prominently displayed, but Live Nation only put it on their website. The outlet suggests that people who bought tickets possibly didn't check out the site itself.

With that being said, the organizer's liability waiver cannot be used to get out of the piling lawsuits against them.

Are Authorities Not Aware of The Situation?

In other updates regarding the Astroworld Festival case, new footage shows police officers pulling out their phones and filming Travis Scott as he performs despite the concert being declared a "mass casuality event" for nearly half an hour.

The new video suggests that cops are unaware that there are people dying in the venue. The footage was time stamped at around 9:57 p.m.

