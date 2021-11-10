People can criticize Aaron Rogers all they want for lying about his vaccination status, but his fiance, actress Shailene Woodley, draws the line when it comes to criticizing him for something he DIDN'T do.

The Divergent actress took to her Instagram Story yesterday to debunk rumors that her beau had stepped out of quarantine after receiving a positive Covid-19 diagnosis. The rumors stemmed from some paparazzi photos that allegedly showed the football star walking around Los Angeles with a mask on.

Woodley tore the rumors apart angrily, alongside the pictures.

"Literally ya'll need to calm the f--- down. This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f---ing men on the streets of LA and saying its him."

She then proceeded to list out a number of reasons that the person the paparazzo photographed could not have been Rogers - and though the reasons she gives aren't really ones the average person would be able to confirm, they are kind of funny, and her passion is convincing.

"I know Aaron's body VERY well," she continued. "First off his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger. Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s---- media, it's no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f---ing planet. This oblivious homie. Clearly, does not (go ahead, zoom in). Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this."

Rogers came under fire recently after he announced on The Pat McAfee Show that he had been seeking alternative treatments for Covid-19, claiming he is allergic to some of the ingredients in the approved vaccines - though he didn't specify which ingredients.

It wasn't necessarily his avoidance of the vaccine that had people upset, though; it was the fact that he ostensibly lied about his vaccination status to the NFL, having told them he was "immunized" against the virus. Even still, nobody deserves to have their name, as Woodley put it, "disparaged" for something they did not do.

Rogers found out he contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday. He must have a negative test to return to the team on Nov. 13.