In a collaboration we probably should've seen coming, Mariah Carey has teamed up with McDonald's to offer us 12 days of free food items for Christmas with the "Mariah Menu." The singer, often associated with the holiday season due to her hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You," released a video promoting the collaboration, where she proclaims her love for the fast food chain, details on how the deal will go down, and that the Mariah Menu will go live on December 13th.

While McDonald's has worked with other singers before, most notably Travis Scott, Saweetie, and K-Pop superband BTS, Carey isn't only offering a set meal. Instead, Carey picked out 12 menu items that are her favorites. Then, each of the 12 days leading up to Christmas, a different menu item will be available for free, as long as customers also make a minimum $1.00 purchase on the McDonald's app. In addition to the free food, McDonald's has revealed that the meals will come in "fun and festive packaging."

For the curious, the Mariah Menu comprises:

Dec. 13: Big Mac

Big Mac Dec. 14: McChicken

McChicken Dec. 15: Bakery item

Bakery item Dec. 16: Six-piece Chicken McNuggets

Six-piece Chicken McNuggets Dec. 17: Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger Dec. 18: Hotcakes

Hotcakes Dec. 19: McDouble

McDouble Dec. 20: Apple Pie

Apple Pie Dec. 21: Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Sausage McMuffin with Egg Dec. 22: Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger Dec. 23: Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit Dec. 24: Chocolate Chip Cookies

In a statement released through USA Today, Carey said, "Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has our go-to order," Carey said in a statement, adding hers is the cheeseburger with extra pickles. "Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald's with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true."

And, it appears that the love is mutual. In the same article, Jennifer Healan, McDonald's vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content, and engagement, said that Carey "goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn't think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season."

Are you excited for the Mariah Menu? As we head into the holiday season when "All I Want For Christmas Is You" will play ubiquitously, we're looking forward to celebrating with our love ones over chicken nuggies and other McDonald's favorites. For more entertainment news and commentary, check out Enstarz! We bring you the lates on your favorite celebrities, TV shows, and films.