Did Ed Sheeran break his promise and start to get addicted to substances again?

Before contracting COVID-19, Sheeran sparked concerns that he might smoke and drink again following his recent night out. The public reportedly believed the singer failed to stay sober and gave up his clean life once again.

According to Life & Style, something triggered the "Perfect" singer again, leading him to puff a cigarette with an alcoholic drink in his other hand.

"He's had problems in the past, so it's a huge red flag. Some of those close to Ed are worried," one insider said.

The comment resonated with his recent confession, saying he has a massive tendency to over-indulge. As his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was the one who helped him get rid of his addiction, she reportedly planned to do something again after seeing the photo.

Is Ed Sheeran Turning To Vices Again?

First and foremost, Sheeran never said he would quit smoking. However, he did mention he wants to take a lesser intake now. There is no way he would indulge himself with vices, especially since he just tested positive for COVID-19. As he needs more time to recover despite testing negative for the virus already, Sheeran still has a lot of work to do.

In addition, Sheeran surely would not want to go back to his past life where he struggled and battled with addiction.

In his interview for the Hay House Chasing the Present Summit last year, the "Shape Of You" hitmaker said he was into an unhealthy lifestyle during his X World Tour in 2015.

READ ALSO: Princess Charlene Speaks Truth About Struggles During 6-Month Health Battle In Africa

Sheeran had a bad diet, too much drinking, and even confined himself during his tours. The set-up reportedly lasted for four months.



"It's all fun and games at the start ... it's all rock and roll and then it starts getting just sad," Sheeran added. "So, I think that was probably the lowest that I've been."

He also spoke candidly about his very addictive personality. The singer also compared him to Elton John and the things he did before. From there, he realized that moderation is the key to drinking. However, whenever he drinks, he still cannot take things by halves.

Eventually, he found purpose in life and began taking everything in moderation seriously. He started exercising to feel better and look better.

In the end, after seeing how much he had changed for the better, he began not hating himself again.

READ MORE: Travis Scott Criminal Charges Possible? Houston Police Conducts Investigation After Astroworld Tragedy