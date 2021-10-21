I don't know about you, but to me, it seems like it's been forever since I was watching TV and saw a trailer for a good ol' fashioned silly action comedy. (Admittedly, maybe it's because I have only ever had cable at my parents' house, but I think it also probably had to do with, y'know, the whole pandemic thing.) Now, though, they're back with a vengeance, and the new trailer for Netflix's Red Notice boasts three stars who are ready to captivate you on the big screen again.

Red Notice is a movie about the second most wanted art thief in the world (Ryan Reynolds), the most wanted art thief in the world (Gal Gadot), and a crooked FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson.) When Johnson finally catches Reynolds red-handed, he offers him a bargaining chip: Help him capture Gadot. But when Gadot frames Johnson for murder, it's Reynolds who has to get him out of trouble. If they catch Gadot, Johnson clears his name, and Reynolds gets to be art thief number one again. There's just one problem - they hate each other.

Here's why I'm excited about this familiar-looking buddy cop movie: It's...familiar-looking. Somehow, in the last decade, the action movie has changed - as art tends to do, with the times. Red Notice feels nostalgic in a new way: It reminds me of the family-friendly action comedy trailers I always saw growing up, the movies my dad would take us to when mom had scrapbooking nights and needed the kids out of the house.

It seems to somehow cohesively mix the vibe of flicks like National Treasure and The Pink Panther ("She's gonna steal Cleopatra's eggs. They're priceless," sets up that classic "exotic valuable thing" trope, complete with the very stereotypical pomp and circumstance as they're carried on-screen) with that of movies like Rush Hour, Bad Boys, and Get Smart. It also bears a striking resemblance to the 2009 USA series White Collar, about a white collar crimes officer who teams up with a dashing art forger and thief to solve cases.

What stood out about this trailer is that, a decade ago, it wouldn't really have stood out. It's just a good action comedy with hot people, funny jokes, and cool fight scenes, and honestly I think we were all beginning to miss that. After a very heavy couple of years, it's great to see a movie that's not all about trauma - just a fun movie for its own sake.

This Netflix original is even coming out in select theaters along with its streaming release - you can go see it starting November 5. That said, if you don't mind waiting and would rather not go out, Red Notice lands on Netflix November 12.