The vocally perfect, best celebrity, figment of our collective societal imagination Josh Groban has officially announced that he is coming back to Radio City Music Hall! The star won a residency with the time honored venue back in 2020, but, in light of the pandemic, he pushed the dates back to April of 2021. Those too had to be pushed back, but now we can all be ready to see Josh Groban taking the stage in April of 2022! The singer-actor-unreal human being took to Instagram earlier today to announce the news.

Due to this pandemic, this show has followed an unusual timeline. He captioned his Instagram post saying:

A couple years ago I was offered an opportunity by @radiocitymusichall and @thegarden to craft the most ambitious live show of my career. A residency show of mine that also celebrates the vibrant and talented melting pot of NYC. Our first show was on Valentine's Day, 2020. It was to be the first of many and that night was already insanely great. Then we (and everyone) hit silence. Now it's with great excitement adn gratitude that my Great Big Radio City Show is BACK, April 7,8, and 9 2022. Each show unique with special guests and surprises and of course tons of music.

It sounds like an absolutely amazing show! I would also like to point out that the fact that "each show [will be] unique" is suspicious. Suspicious in the sense that it further promotes that he is not real. Things you imagine are never the same twice. They can't be. This show is going to be incredible! It will also conclusively prove that Josh Groban is not real.

We are excited to see what else is in store for this amazing show!