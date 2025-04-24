WWE superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena has revealed he underwent a hairtransplant procedure after relentless taunting from wrestling fans about his thinning hair and bald spot.

Speaking candidly on the "Pat McAfee Show," Cena, 47, explained that the constant chants and signs highlighting his bald spot during WWE events eventually pushed him to seek surgical hair restoration.

"One of you sons of b***ches could've pulled me to the side. But no, in unison, you chant and make me feel small and embarrass me. Y'all don't know what that's like. That is straight-up bullying and not cool," he said. "So thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement. That's how far y'all pushed me."

The wrestler-turned-actor underwent the procedure in November 2024, noting that the process was simple and involved taking hair from the sizes and transplanting it to the top. He later added that the results are "coming along" and hoped it would show "in a few months."

John Cena got a hair transplant.



Normalize men getting hair transplants..



🎥: The Pat McAfee Show pic.twitter.com/gsmVtSi5G3 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) April 21, 2025

Cena's admission came just one day after he won his record-setting 17th WWE Championship at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. He made history after defeating Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, becoming the first wrestler ever to claim 17 world titles.

Cena, who recently turned heel for the first time in over two decades, secured his victory with the help of rapper Travis Scott. As Rhodes was about to pin Cena after delivering his signature Cross Rhodes move, Scott intervened by pulling the referee out of the ring, halting the count. The distraction allowed Cena to recover, and he capitalized by striking Rhodes with a low blow and then hitting him with the championship belt before pinning him for the win.

The wrestler had announced in 2024 that he would retire by the end of 2025, making this WrestleMania appearance potentially his last.