Despite their demanding schedules, NFL star Travis Kelce is reportedly going above and beyond to stay connected with Taylor Swift—even from a distance.

According to The US Sun, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has allegedly spent around $80,000 on a new summer wardrobe for the pop star.

"He is a very generous man," a source told the outlet. "He loves to see her smile when she receives gifts."

Swift, currently on a break from her record-breaking "Eras" Tour, and Kelce, who's immersed in an intense off-season training program, have grown used to stretches of time apart. To bridge the gap, the source said Kelce has made a habit of sending carefully selected luxury items to his girlfriend.

From Balenciaga to Hermès: A Designer-Filled Haul

Among the items Kelce reportedly purchased is a $3,900 black Balenciaga slip dress and a $4,250 Louis Vuitton bomber jacket—presumably to keep the 14-time Grammy winner warm during chilly nights on vacation.

The shopping spree didn't stop there. The insider noted that Kelce's picks included "dresses, miniskirts, coats, beach bags, jackets for cooler days—whether to go out or just for a stroll on the beach." The gifts were curated with the warmer months in mind and, according to the source, aimed at making Swift "look nice for the warm days ahead, for spring and mostly for summer."

Accessories were also a major part of the haul.

Kelce reportedly added a $2,500 Hermès beach bag and a $6,100 suede Prada handbag to the list, along with a Louis Vuitton tote, a Prada leather miniskirt, and a Balenciaga carryall.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently. pic.twitter.com/Sv34JvCsjF — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 11, 2025

Fans Still Waiting on Engagement News

The couple has fueled engagement rumors since their high-profile appearances, including a widely circulated moment of PDA following the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in 2024. Leading up to the 2025 Super Bowl, speculation about a possible proposal ran high.

However, fans were left disappointed when both the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles—and no ring was in sight.

When asked ahead of the game whether he planned to propose, Kelce offered a teasing response, "Wouldn't you like to know?"