Prince Harry's recent visit to the UK took an unexpected turn after he was spotted knocking on strangers' doors in a London neighborhood.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, was reportedly searching for the home of a close friend—without his usual security team—just hours after appearing in court over a legal battle tied to his personal protection in the UK.

Residents were startled to see the royal figure, dressed in a dark blue suit, captured on a doorbell camera. The same suit was worn by Harry earlier that day during his court appearance regarding the UK government's decision to downgrade his security.

"He rang one doorbell, was told it was the wrong house, and left immediately," a source close to the situation told Radar Online. "There's nothing suspicious. There were no drugs. No meltdown."

According to insiders, Harry was trying to reconnect with a friend he hadn't seen in a while and was "just trying to have dinner with people he cared about."

Security Concerns Remain a Point of Tension

The incident comes on the heels of Harry's legal defeat in his attempt to overturn a decision by the UK Home Office that downgraded his level of police protection after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The May 2 ruling by a High Court judge concluded that Harry's "sense of grievance" over how the decision was made did not provide grounds for a successful appeal. His legal team had argued that he had been "singled out" and subjected to "inferior treatment" compared to other public figures.

Following the ruling, Harry said he no longer sees a future for his family in the UK.

"I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point," he said in an interview. "I'm devastated, not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?"

A neighbor whose housekeeper encountered Harry described the experience as unexpected. "We were shocked to see it was him on the camera," they said. "We only really noticed once neighbors started talking, and then we were like, 'Oh yes!'"

Another resident remarked, "Two of the houses he knocked at are at completely opposite ends of the road, which is about half a mile long. It's a bit odd that he didn't seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for. I don't think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors, let alone if you don't feel safe."

Harry's ongoing tensions with the royal family also remain unresolved. He revealed that his father, King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, "won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

Still, the Duke of Sussex says he remains hopeful about reconciliation.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," he said. "I don't know how much longer my father has."

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, currently reside in California with their two children.