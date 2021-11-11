Tom Cruise has been linked to several female celebrities over the span of his career, but all three of his marriages failed, and he ended up in divorce. Recently, one report suggests that the controversial church of Scientology is the reason why he's still single over the years; is this true?

According to a report published by Woman's day last year, the "Mission Impossible" star struggled to find the love of his life.

The report said the actor had an "undeniable love curse," which is the church of Scientology. He has been a member of the group for years now, and the report said it's causing him more harm than good to his dating life.

A source said that his religion is a huge problem "when it comes to finding love," as it turns off many women and puts pressure on them to become the "crown princess" of the church once they get married.

However, despite Scientology taking a toll on Cruise's love life, the report stated that the actor won't "drop the church for love."

"He knows it's hard enough to find a person when you have his fame, but throwing his polarising religion into the mix he's figured it's just not going to happen for him," the insider added.

Scientology Getting In The Way of Tom Cruise's Love Life?

A year after the magazine published the story, Suggest debunked the claims that the "Edge of Tomorrow" actor's religion is hindering him from finding the love of his life. They noted that he had been married three times in the past.

Cruise was previously married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, with whom he had two adopted children and one biological kid, and Katie Holmes, in which they had daughter Suri Cruise.

Aside from the abovementioned information, the outlet also revealed that the same magazine who published the report wrote an article about Cruise, saying he's developing romance with "Mission Impossible" co-star Hayley Atwell, making the story even more complicated as they never mentioned Scientology.

Cruise has been linked to Atwell throughout filming the seventh installment of his popular action movie.

They were previously spotted attending a Wimbledon match with other co-stars. However, despite the speculations, the two have not publicly confirmed whether they're romantically involved or not.

