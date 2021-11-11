Have Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, ended their feud after the former begged for his dad's forgiveness?

Speculations were made following a report from New Idea revealing that the Prince of Wales and his youngest son reunited via Suggest. The source also declared that their quick unity happened following Queen Elizabeth's health condition, which alarmed the public all over October.

The palace has confirmed the Queen's recent hospitalization, and Prince Charles himself had reassured her mother's health saying "she's alright" when he visited Brixton on Thursday, November 11.

What The Reports Say

The Queen has shocked many with reports about her health. But, an anonymous insider told the magazine that nothing can stop her from celebrating as it is the "highlight of her year," which is said to be "more crucial than ever to have her family gather together."

Regarding the upcoming party, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have yet to respond to their invites while most royals are "thrilled by the news."



The informant also added, "The Queen is not sugar-coating this. She's told Harry she feels this could well be her last Christmas and she wants to meet her great-granddaughter." They also explained that there has to be one condition that should be accomplished by Prince Harry, which is to make amends with his father, per source.

And for the father's response, he said that he could fully welcome his son back if Harry extended an apology. However, the Duke was still hesitant.

The said source also reported that the Queen has more in mind than letting the father-and-son mend their relationship. "She knows that if Charles and Harry forgive each other, Prince William is more likely to forgive his brother, too. She feels that leaving William to become a king without a sibling to support him is setting him up to fail," the insider concluded.

Has The Duke Of Wales And Sussex Reached An Agreement?

Suggest dissected the magazine's cover, which showed Prince Harry and Prince Charles looking like they had already agreed to reunite. The cover also had a "misleading" photo of the two from 2013 with a huge quote imprinted in front that read, "I'm so happy to be home!"

Reports previously stated that the Queen has insisted on hosting the annual royal Christmas as it is "incredibly important" to be surrounded by loved ones this year. However, the article only focused on the Queen wanting the two to fix their relationship, per source.

Other than that, no reports have confirmed that they will meet once again over the holiday season or reunite.

