HIT PAUSE ON WHATEVER YOU'RE DOING RIGHT NOW! Taylor Swift has just released the highly anticipated Red (Taylor's Version), and we are FREAKING OUT! The star has been releasing re-recorded versions of all her past albums after her legal battle with former manager Scooter Braun. After the phenom that was Fearless (Taylor's Version), Swifties across the world have been crying out for for Red. As always, the musical sensation delivered. When she released the album last night she Tweeted out, "It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn't emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out." Thank goodness the wait is over!

It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is outhttps://t.co/ZUAWDuv4jL pic.twitter.com/Ji26KdOlWQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 12, 2021

After only a few short hours, the album already has hundreds of thousands of likes. These iconic two hours of music include both our Red favorites such as I Knew You Were Trouble, We Are Never Getting Back Together, and 22 AND NINE NEW SONGS FROM THE VAULT. These instant hits include Nothing New, Message in a Bottle, Better Man, and more.

The award winning artist never takes a day off, constantly producing and creating new work. The artist created a short film titled All Too Well starring Dylan O'Brien, Sadie Sink, and, of course, herself. This short film premieres in just a short seven hours. To truly solidify this triduum of Taylor, the mega-star will be appearing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live tomorrow night. This appearance will mark the fifth time that Swift has been the musical guest in Studio 8H. Is there anything she can't do.

It's Taylor time. Go forth and let the soundtrack to your day be Red (Taylor's Version). It will make your day undeniably better. I promise.