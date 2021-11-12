People believe that Brian Laundrie's other body part has just been discovered.

Weeks after the authorities declared Laundrie dead, people who have stayed tuned in the case still ask them where the other body parts are. As they only found a part of human skeletal remains, the public suggested that the fugitive probably got eaten by alligators.

However, a new theory emerged after a human leg was found far from the Carlton Reserve.

Did Someone Chop Brian Laundrie's Body?

This week, JB Biunno of WFLA confirmed that a human leg was found in McKay Bay. The Tampa Police also disclosed the information to several news outlets, saying that a kayaker first saw the body part floating in the water.

After the news broke, people started claiming that the body part probably belong to Brian Laundrie.

One YouTuber uploaded a photo of a map alongside the caption, "A human leg possibly linked to #BrianLaundrie has been found in Tampa, Florida!"

"Maybe Brian Laundrie cut his leg off and left it on the ground to make everyone think he was eaten by an alligator," another claimed.



However, most people refused to buy the new theory since it would be absurd for a fugitive to cut his own legs and continue to get away with his crimes. In addition, the remains - which are confirmed to be those of Laundrie - were already bones. The leg that was found in the area still has skin.

The authorities also found a tattoo - which Laundrie never had - on the leg. The ink seemingly states the name of the victim's three children: Sean, Greg, and Zach.

In addition, McKay Bay is nearly 76 miles away from the Carlton Reserve, where the human remains were found.

The new claims came after internet users dug Laundrie's Pinterest account again and suggested that he left evidence before killing Gabby Petito and committing suicide.

Amid those claims, Dr. Erin Kimmerle remains hopeful the authorities could have determined Laundrie's cause of death by examining the skeletal remains. A test could also prove whether he suffered from a drug overdose.

"If there is soft tissue available for toxicology that could be insightful in cases of drug overdose," he told The Sun. "But most likely the scene, evidence at the scene, and the skeletal injuries themselves will help lead to the cause of death."

