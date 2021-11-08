Rumors about Emma Watson's sudden career change are circulating all over social media as the actress is apparently hinting that she's considering becoming a film director.

Fans of the "Harry Potter" starlet speculate that Watson might pivot from in front of the camera to behind it, and tabloids are picking up on this while adding more fuel to the fire by connecting the hearsays to Watson's recent Instagram post.

According to Daily Mail, the actress had shared her experience of being "behind the lens" on the photo-sharing platform and confessed that she started learning about filming during a global pandemic as she was forced to stay home after countries implemented lockdown.

"Getting behind the camera and learning how it world is about the most empowering thing I've learned in lockdown," the celebrity started with her caption.

Is Emma Watson's Career 'Dormant'?

The young woman then continued to express that she always thought that "the most glamorous" and "exciting thing" to become in this world was "to be someone's 'muse.' However, her belief was proven wrong after switching roles and holding the camera for the first time.

She then clarified that, of course, women as muses would remain an inspiration to others but being "able to tell your own story and other people's" story is "something else" entirely new and special. However, this isn't the first time that the Hollywood star explored careers other than acting.

According to an inside source via Suggest, the 31-year old's agent revealed that Emma had become "dormant" in the entertainment industry as she pursued a more activist lifestyle. Apparently, many critics and fans took this comment along with her long hiatus as a sign that she was putting her acting behind and retiring from the film business.

Others started to speculate that Watson "was taking a step back from the spotlight" not because of other career opportunities but because of her love life. The celeb was frequently asked if she was quitting acting to "focus on spending time" with her alleged fiancé, Leo Robinton.

Emma Breaks Her Silence

The "This Is The End" star finally broke her silence about the baseless rumors with a public post dating back to May 2021, where she had addressed her "Dear Fans" on Twitter.

"Rumors about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue." She continued to say that she promises to share any news with her supporters if she had any.

If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

Watson's latest project had been back in 2019 when she participated in making a more modern "Little Women," which was directed by Greta Gerwig.

