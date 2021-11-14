Erika Jayne has been through a lot this year after her explosive divorce with Tom Girardi and all the legal woes she's currently facing; does this mean she's giving up on love too?

TMZ recently spoke to the 50-year-old reality star in Los Angeles, where they asked her a series of questions about her love life, and she did not hold back with her answers.

Since her estranged husband is a famed attorney known for his legal firm Girardi and Keese, she was asked whether she would date another lawyer in the future. (watch her interview below)

"That's a good question, probably not. But then again, I'll probably, you know, maybe free legal," she said.

When asked if she's going to marry someone again if ever her divorce with Girardi is finalized, she quickly replied with, "no, I will not."

Erika Jayne's Love Life Amid Divorce

In early reports, sources told the outlet that the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star sought love amid his divorce with Girardi.

The "Expensive" singer has reportedly gone out with several men already. Her friends are said to have set her up with different local guys in Los Angeles, California.

Despite living a lavish lifestyle, insiders said Jayne had seen men working in different fields, like the show business.

Sources did not name any famous personality that Jayne might be dating.

What Is Erika Jayne's Ideal Boyfriend?

The outlet previously caught up with the TV star, and the reporter asked her about her dating qualifications. Jayne did not hold back with her answer as she stated three things.

She said that her future boyfriend should be bright and intelligent, needs to have money, and she doesn't care about that person's physical appearance.

When it comes to age, she said that she doesn't mind a big age gap; however, she limits herself with men under 25 years old.

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi

The TV personality was previously married to famed lawyer Tom Girardi for over 21 years. They first met when Jayne was working as a cocktail waitress in a restaurant in California.

The estranged couple got married in 1999, but they didn't have any children together.

