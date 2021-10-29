Despite facing a lot of scandals and controversies, Erika Jayne is not giving up on looking for love again following her divorce from longtime partner Tom Girardi last year. More recently, the reality star is letting the public know her standards when it comes to her ideal man.

Speaking to TMZ while grocery shopping with a friend, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was asked by a reporter about her dating qualifications.

Jayne did not hold back with her answer as she responded with three things: her future man should be intelligent, he's needs to have money, and she doesn't care about what that person looks like.

The 50-year-old TV star says she also doesn't mind a big age gap when it comes to a new partner. However, she has a limit if it's younger than her. Jayne said she would not date men younger than 25.

Erika Jayne Back To Dating Men Amid Divorce With Tom Girardi

In early reports, Jayne is reportedly back at the Los Angeles dating scene for the first time since filing for divorce from Tom Girardi late last year.

Per sources, the singer had reportedly gone out with several men already. Jayne is not using any dating apps like Tinder or even the celebrity-favorite Raya.

Her friends are reportedly helping her out in meeting men, and she's been going out with guys who are from the same area as hers.

READ NOW: Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Received a Letter From PETA Because of 'Legally Blonde 3'?; Here's Why

Is Erika Jayne Dating Anyone?

In the interview mentioned above, Jayne made it clear that she's currently single and not dating anyone.

"Myself, I'm dating my self." Jayne said.

However, insiders revealed that the singer has been seeing men who work in different fields. They did not name names, but Jayne is said to have gone out with a few men who work in the show business.

Jayne is currently busy now filming for the upcoming season of "RHOBH."

Who Is Erika Jayne's Ex-Husband?

Erika Jayne was previously married to Tom Girardi for over two decades. The former couple first met when Jayne was working as a cocktail waitress in California.

When Girardi met the TV star, he wasn't looking for love, but things changed quickly as he asked him to go out on a date. They got married in 1999.

The estranged couple did not have any children together.

READ ALSO: Zayn Malik Hit Yolanda Hadid? Twitter Users Believe Gigi Hadid's Mom is The One At Fault