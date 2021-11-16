"If you fail to plan, you plan to fail."

Those are the inspirational words written on a tattered poster board hung from the fence of the Compton tennis court where two of the most iconic figures in sports history got their start. A sentiment Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, held close to his heart when training his future champions.

King Richard, the new film from actor/producer Will Smith, sheds light on the early years of the Williams sisters and their father Richard's pursuit to make his daughter's into the most formidable players in tennis history. Seen by many of his critics as an almost tyrannical tennis dad, the film deep dives into the mentality, reasons, and personal events which lend credence to his unorthodox way of raising his children.

Will Smith plays the role of Richard with a brilliant embodiment of a man, who, up until now was mostly seen in archival footage. An undertaking Smith worried about while making the film, given Richard Williams is still alive. He discussed his trepidation in accurately playing Richard on his recent appearance on The Tonight Show. But when one watches the performance, Smith utterly transforms, from voice to mannerisms, into the titular character, in many scenes, going as far as reenacting with pitch perfect precision every aspect of previously recorded footage. This truly is one of Smith's finest efforts in a blockbuster career.

What makes the character of Richard so intriguing is how his gruff, outward persona is juxtaposed elegantly with the man we never get to see off the court. Written by first time writer Zach Baylin and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, King Richard never shies away from who the man is, showing him as a complex figure who is overbearing, yet loving. Outlandish, yet sensible. Selfish, yet doting. The film plays as a character study of a man fractured by his past, confident in his future, and willing to be the heavy if it means giving his family the life they deserve.

The narrative also brings to light the struggle of Black America through the spotlight of the William's family. Until the Williams sisters, tennis was a white dominated sport. Much like golf, money and privilege played a huge role in how the game was shaped. For Richard, these obstacles are dealt with a heavy hand, uncompromising when a door is shut, he powers through with a never quit attitude some see as an ego trip. When in reality, he was playing the game with those who held the cards, bluffing when needed, going all in when told to fold, and never deviating from his plan no matter how the world perceives him.

Venus, played by Saniyya Sidney, and Serena, played by Debi Singleton, play the sisters with a bubbly exuberance that is infectious to watch, growing into their onscreen personas with every scene. Though one of the standout performances is from Jon Bernthal as the girls eventual coach Rick Macy. Bernthal is stellar in his portrayal of Macy, playing the role with an excited, comforting mentor quality that balances perfectly with Smith's eccentric patriarchal vibe.

World building plays such an important part in the story from settings to music choices. The film opens with Richard going from one elitist run tennis club to the next, explaining his detailed plan for the future of his daughters to belittling, forgettable white faces who see him as a joke. The scene shifts to '90s Compton, where the girls are forced to practice on a cracked and uneven court, playing with used balls and worn out rackets. This jarring dichotomy lays the groundwork for their struggle to be the best. An interesting and subtle change in music, going from old R&B to grunge and pop punk of the era, sets the tone of the plot as the Williams family moves from from Compton to Florida where they are awash in a sea of white culture, driving Richard harder to keep the girls humble and not allowing them to fall for the trappings of opulence around every turn.

Holding the family together is Aunjanue Ellis as Brandy, the often overshadowed wife of Richard. In some of the most effective moments of King Richard, her presence transforms from an accommodating matriarch to a booming influence for both the girls and Richard, who is never shy when her husband begins to take center stage in their daughter's future.

A most intriguing move is how the creatives portray the early lives of Venus and Serena. Venus' success is the main focus toward the third act, leaving Serena to stay on the sidelines. Though her moments to shine culminate through the help of her mother, who keeps her daughter's spirit up as Venus moves forward in her first professional tournament against the world's top seated Vicario.

A minor spoiler ahead if you are unaware of the Williams sisters' track record. In a bold finale, the choice to end with Venus' first major loss in tournament play is perfection, setting in motion the life lessons Richard fought so hard to instill in his girls from birth. This rare account of a Williams defeat helps to bring full circle the range of emotion and growth in not only Venus, but her entire family, concluding the film with an undeniable grace which takes you through the end credits.

King Richard is bar none one of the finest performances of Will Smith's storied career. Crafted with care and respect for more than just Richard Williams, but for everything his family accomplished in changing the face of tennis and sports on a whole. A definite recommendation and most assuredly a front runner come award season.

King Richard will be available in theaters and HBO Max on November 19th, 2021.