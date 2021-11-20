HBO's REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL returns for an all-new episode TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

November segments include:

ABUSE AT UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN: More than a thousand collegiate athletes at the University of Michigan have accused a former doctor at the athletic department, Robert Anderson, of sexual assault dating as far back as the 1960's. Despite more than a dozen reports to Michigan coaches and staff, the university did not take strong measures to address the harrowing conduct for nearly fifty years, and the abuse is only now coming to light. Kavitha Davidson reports. Producer: Maggie Burbank.

AMAR'E STOUDEMIRE: Once one of the league's top attractions, former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire has spent the last decade on a spiritual journey, and now leads a devout Jewish life. Having completed a conversion to Modern Orthodoxy while living in Israel, Real Sports take a peek inside Stoudemire's new faith, life, and identity. David Scott reports. Producer: Evan Burgos.

MONTANA SKATE PARKS: In an effort to battle Montana's alarming suicide rate, Jeff Ament, longtime bassist for mega-band Pearl Jam, has sought to grow his favorite sport throughout his home state: skateboarding. Ament has built nearly two dozen skate parks, looking to bring kids together and fight the loneliness and isolation that he once felt. Real Sports travels with Ament to his skateparks in his hometown of Big Sandy, and the Rocky Boy and Browning Native American reservations. Mary Carillo reports. Producer: Nisreen Habbal.

MARCUS DIXON UPDATE: Marcus Dixon of the LA Rams is one of nearly 500 assistant coaches in the NFL. But he might just have the most unusual background: Nearly 20 years ago he was wrongly imprisoned as a teenager. Despite being exonerated, Dixon says he struggled to find work for years afterward because of his criminal record, until Rams Head Coach Sean McVay threw him a lifeline. Now he's living his NFL dream. Bryant Gumbel reports. Producer: Katie Melone.

The executive producer of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL is Joe Perskie.

