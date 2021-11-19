The premiere and after party for season two of Power Book II: Ghost were held last night, November 17th, in New York City. The cast and crew came out dressed their best to celebrate all of their amazing work on an incredible season. The premiere was held at the SVA theater. Prior to the screening, show creator Courtney Kemp shared some heartfelt words about her brother: her largest supporter, who tragically passed away this last year. She dedicated this season of the show to him.

Everyone involved in the project took the red carpet by storm featuring unforgettable outfits. These memory cementing pieces definitely include, but are not limited to, Mary J. Blige's white fur coat, LaToya Tonodeo's incredible puffed sleeve dress, and Alix Lapri's black and white gown.

The women are not the only ones who showed up in style. The men of the cast made statements of their own. Gianni Paolo was absolutely unmissable, dressed head to toe in red. His outfit was like if you took the East High Wildcats and made them high fashion (which we mean as truly the HIGHEST of compliments).

Lead of the series Michael Rainey similarly came dressed to impress. The simple but classic black and white combonation of leather jacket, leather pants, white shirt, white shoes, and sunglasses perfectly encapsulated the rock-star-effortless energy we all know well. Also, sunglasses on the red carpet? That's a celebrity protecting-yourself-from-flashing-camera-lights hack if I ever heard one!

The cast and crew well got their well deserved night to celebrate their hard work and their incredible show. Power Book II: Ghost premiers on Starz on November 21st.