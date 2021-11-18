Kristen Stewart has amassed numerous praises from critics for her performance as Princess Diana in the Pablo Larraín-directed film "Spencer. This led experts to predict that she will be nominated for the best actress award at the 2022 Academy Awards; however, the actress doesn't seem to care about it.

In an interview with Variety's Awards Circut Podcast, the actress was asked about her thoughts on possibly getting her first Oscar nod. Stewart replied, "I don't give a s***."

The "Twilight" star gave insight into why she thinks this way, saying the Academy Awards are such a "funny thing."

She mentioned that there are many incredible movies and performances from different celebrities that "barely get seen."

She adds, "It definitely says something about where we're at as a cumulative presence - what we're looking at, what we care about."

Stewart said she appreciates being involved in such conversation but clarifies that people don't make movies to "not connect with each other."

Not The First Time Kristen Stewart Answered Bluntly About 'Spencer'

In an earlier interview with Insider, the actress also bluntly answered a question thrown at her about how her life is somehow similar to the late Princess as she's in the public eye.

Stewart said they have different occupations, and she talked about the topic a lot.

"So considering you have no more time, Google that shit. I'm done. [Laughs.]" she said. (via Indie Wire)

The Academy Awards 2022 Best Actress Prediction

As of November 15 (the list is updated on a weekly basis), Kristen Stewart leads the list of Best Actress contenders for the 2022 Oscars.

According to Gold Derby, Stewart amassed praises and positive reviews from critics who watched the film at this year's Telluride Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.

However, some strong contenders are fighting for the coveted award. Her other competition is Jessica Chastain, who the role of Tammy Faye Bakker in the movie "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

The drama film generated positive reviews for the actress, who underwent hours of make-up and hairstyling to play the role of the famed TV personality accurately.

Lady Gaga also remains a strong contender for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in Scott Ridley's "House of Gucci."

Other predictions include Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Jennifer Hudson, Emilia Jones, Tessa Thompson, and more.

