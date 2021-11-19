King Richard, the film chronicling the incredible true story of Venus and Serena Williams, premiered in theaters today, November 19th. The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of the two young phenoms played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. This powerful film not only captured the true heart, grit, and fervor of their journey but also did an excellent job making it look like reality. We have been looking through some old pictures, and the movie did a great job. Here are some pictures of the real life Williams family alongside stills from the new movie King Richard.

1. Richard Williams and Rick Macci

Here we have a real picture of real life coach Rick Macci and Richard Williams out on the court. The film did a great job with the likeness! Will Smith and Jon Bernthal do an excellent job embodying these characters!

2. King Richard and His Daughters

Richard Williams fought hard for his children and loved them deeply. That can be seen both in this smiling, real-life photo and the still from the movie.

3. Brandi Williams

While the film may be call King Richard we can't forget about the queen. Here is a picture of the real life Brandi Williams with her daughters and a still of Aunjanue Ellis absolutely killing the role on screen.

4. White Beads

This iconic Venus Williams hair style is carefully reconstructed in the film. Here is the real life Venus Williams and a still from the movie: both of which show them showing off their game face!

5. Love of the Game

Through all of their work, ups and downs, trials and tribulations, the Williams sisters loved the sport. That can be seen in both this real picture and the still from the movie.

6. Richard Williams

Richard Williams was always at the court with his daughters: pushing them, inspiring them to be their best selves, and looking out for them. Even still, he made sure they were allowed to have fun. Here is a beautiful moment of joy, captured in both real life and the film.

Be sure to check out the movie King Richard, in theaters today!