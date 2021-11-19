Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance heats up as they are photographed holding hands with each other in Los Angeles, California. As photos circulated around the internet, eagle-eyed fans noticed one thing about the reality star's outfit connected to Kanye West, and they couldn't stop laughing about it.

According to E! News, the rumored couple are officially dating as a source confirmed that they are "really happy and seeing where it goes."

The insider added that the "Saturday Night Live" star doesn't want to see anyone else aside from her.

Kim Kardashian rocking Yeezy 700 Creams while holding Pete's hand... pic.twitter.com/3NJVSrzXhQ — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) November 19, 2021

Recently, the two stepped out in broad daylight, walking around a parking lot while holding hands. Fans immediately noticed that the mom of four is wearing a pair of Yeezy sneakers, a brand owned by her estranged husband, Kanye West. (check out the photo above)

"Harry Potter and the audacity of this b****," one fan joked.

"waiting for kanye to drop a song with a bar abt this," one wrote.

"Imagine dating Kanyes ex and she turns up wearing yeezy's Kim Kardashian is taking LIBERTIES," another fan wrote.

"Take dem m******** yeezy's off bihhh," one tweeted along with a laughing emoji.

At the time of this writing, Kanye West has not publicly reacted to the recent photos.

Despite other people laughing at Kardashian for wearing the sneakers, many fans defended her, saying she's a part-owner of the brand.

Per Sole Retriever, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star wore a Yeezy 700 Creams worth around $350.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Romance Heats Up

Per the outlet mentioned above, Kardashian is reportedly telling her friends that her relationship with Davidson "aren't super serious," but she's not dating anyone despite her ongoing divorce.

"She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him," an insider said.

Rumors behind their romance heat up even more when the beauty mogul posted a photo of her along with Davidson, Kris Jenner, and Flava Flav in her mom's home in Palm Springs, California.

The group sported Kardashian's latest SKIMS pajamas.

The two may be living on opposite coasts (Kardashian in California and Davidson in New York), but the source said they are making "distance work and have plans on continue seeing each other.

