Queen Elizabeth II has missed a lot of events over the past few weeks due to her health struggles. To assure the public that Her Majesty is doing fine, Buckingham Palace recently released a video of her meeting with General Sir Nick Carter; however, a commentator points out one significant thing; what could this be?

Royal commentator and journalist Dickie Arbiter recently appeared on True Royalty's "The Royal Beat" podcast, where he and the panel discussed the Queen's current medical condition.

Arbiter noticed that the longest-reigning monarch's shoes were "flatter than they normally are." (via Express UK)

He said it is a significant indication that the Queen is "still suffering" and needs more time to recover from what she's currently experiencing.

However, Arbiter clarified that Her Majesty looks well in the video as she was "up and about" while meeting Carter, which is good news.

Queen Elizabeth met up with the Chief of the Defence Staff because he was stepping down from his position to retire.

The royal commentator said he's hoping that the monarch will meet Sir Carter's replacement soon.

The Queen's Health Scare

According to Us Weekly, the public began to speculate on Her Majesty's health condition when she was spotted walking with a cane during her first appearance at Westminster Abbey in London since the pandemic.

Following this, the Queen canceled her trip to Northern Ireland as her medical team advised her to rest for the "next few days."

The next day, a palace representative announced shocking news, saying the monarch spent a night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations," but assured the public that she remains in "good spirits."

Queen Elizabeth also did not attend COP26 in Scotland to meet with world leaders from the United States, Australia, Canada, Congo, and more.

Despite her absence from the event, she was able to greet attendees by sending a video message.

She also missed this year's Remembrance services despite her spearheading the event in previous years. Her Majesty reportedly suffered from a sprained back.

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service," a representative said.

More recently, Prince Charles gave an update regarding her condition, saying she was "doing alright." He also said it's not easy to be at the age of 95.

At the time of this writing, the Palace has not announced any future events that the Queen will be attending.

