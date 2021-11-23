As Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance heats up, many fans have been gushing over their newly-found love with each other. However, not everyone is happy with their dinner dates, especially recently when the comedian was spotted with a mark on his neck; what could this be?

According to TMZ, the rumored couple continues to thrill fans with their relationship as they were recently spotted on a dinner date again.

The couple went to a restaurant called Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The place is famously known for having celebrity guests like The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie.

Pete Davidson is dating kim kardashian but who gave him the hickey? Kim just sucked the blood and ... out of him👄 pic.twitter.com/dB9cZ8IiDf — Muah❁ (@textmefools) November 23, 2021

Kardashian sported her signature Balenciaga outfit, while Davidson wore a casual ensemble consisting of jeans, a jacket, and a t-shirt.

It seems like the pair enjoyed each other's company as the outlet's witnesses said the "Saturday Night Live" star was spotted with a giant hickey on the left side of his neck.

At the time of this writing, the couple has not publicly commented on the matter.

However, many fans on Twitter were disappointed by their actions, saying the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shouldn't act like this as she has children.

"So f******* gross, Kim. What is this trashbaggery with this Scorpio? You are acting like you're in high school with four kids. You will learn the shenanigans soon enough," one wrote.

"Tired of the attention seeking. It's so obvious now," another one wrote.

Some critics also allege that the mom of four is jealous of her sister Kourtney Kardashian; that's why she dated Davidson.

"Kim is desperate for attention. She's so jealous of Kourtney, it's pathetic. "She'll do anything at this point. That pzy has seen so much dk, it's disgusting!" one tweeted.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's Relationship Heats Up

The recent sighting comes a few days after Davidson flew from New York to California to celebrate his birthday with the famous Kardashian family.

The couple posed for snaps along with Flavor Flav and Kris Jenner wearing Kim Kardashian's "SKIMS" pajamas.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the reality star "lights up" whenever she's around the comedian.

Another source said they have a "unique chemistry" that Kardashian "hasn't had with anyone else."

"They have such a strong connection. She gets butterflies around him and he makes her laugh - and that's more than she can say for other guys," the insider added.

