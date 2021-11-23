King Richard is turning out to be the King of HBO. The new movie following the incredible true story of Serena and Venus Williams staring the incomparable Will Smith is garnering not only high viewer rates but high retention rates. 707K households in the United States streamed the incredible new film this weekend, and, even more amazingly, the film had a 100% view completion rate. For a movie that is two hours and twenty-four minutes long is no small feat. It speaks to the triumph of the film: being gripping and captivating from beginning to end. Typically longer running movies have a lower retention rate, given the waning attention spans of most people, but King Richard manages to stand out as the exception to the rule.

The nature of content, especially content that is streamed directly to people's homes, is that there will be a number of interruptions. Andy Forsselle, the HBO Max Head, said to Deadline, "There are a lot of reasons in an on-demand world you'd have interruptions, and that clearly didn't happen with this movie...There's a strong output here with this movie that's distinctive versus other day-and-day event titles, which are effects-driven...That strong word of mouth is jet fuel, and it's multiplied by people talking about the movie." The positive buzz that has surrounded this movie got people sitting down and watching it. The high quality of the cast and production are what kept people in their seats.

Make sure you check out King Richard as soon as you can- preferably before Thanksgiving. At this rate, you'll be the only one at dinner who hasn't seen it.