Priyanka Chopra accidentally caused split rumors to surface, and she quickly quashed them after going viral.

Fans of Nick Jonas seemingly "rejoiced" when Chopra removed her husband's surname from her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Although she also removed "Chopra" and left "Priyanka" as her name, fans still speculated that the two probably split after three years of being married.

However - sad to inform the fans - Chopra proved she and Jonas are still together by doing the best way to debunk such a rumor.

Priyanka Chopra Flirts With Nick Jonas Online

This week, the Jonas Brothers singer shared a black-and-white video of his latest workout session, adding, "Monday motivation. Let's get it."

Chopra, on the other hand, immediately outshined other commenters and said, "Damn! I just died in your arms."

Her recent comment has been supported by her mother, Madhu, who told News18 (via Metro) that all the split rumors were "rubbish."

In addition, Chopra also went online again and shared a video clip of herself leading Netflix's "Jonas Brothers Family Roast."

"I am honored and so thrilled actually, and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, whose names I can never remember," Chopra said. She also captioned the same post with a revelation that she brought her husband and the rest of the Jonas Brothers a nice roast for dinner.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Relationship Timeline

After the divorce rumors had been dismissed, fans looked back to the couple's relationship and noted why it is highly unlikely they would get a divorce.



In 2017, Chopra and Jonas first sparked dating rumors when they attended the 2017 Met Gala. According to the actress, they only knew each other as they were at the same table. At that time, Jonas also told a radio station he was single.

But one year later, Us Weekly published a report claiming the duo started dating each other.

"They are dating and it's brand new," the insider said. "It's a good match and they are both interested in each other."

The public also spotted them going through three dates during the Memorial Day weekend: attending the "Beauty and the Beast Live" show, going on a Los Angeles Dodgers game, and going on a boat outing with Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, and Wilmer Valderrama.

In the months after their dates, Chopra and Jonas shared a closer relationship, until they finally got married in August 2018.

