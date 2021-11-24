Brian Laundrie's cause of death have finally determined after more than a month of waiting.

After influencer Gabby Petito went missing two months ago, the 23-year-old's absence spurred a nationwide search. He then became a person of interest in his fiancée's death.

Brian Laundrie murdered himself, according to an autopsy report released on Tuesday.

After the remains were sent to forensic anthropologists, the Laundrie family's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, announced that they received a full report.

The lawyer said in a statement, "Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families."

After Laundrie's skeletal remains were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek environmental park, a coroner's report was issued, however it was inconclusive.

With Brian Laundrie's cause of death already established, an expert feels that his acts only demonstrated how he is most likely the perpetrator of Gabby Petito's murder.

Brian Laundrie Killed Gabby Petito

Three different experts spoke to The Sun to claim that Brian Laundrie killing himself only indicates that he was responsible for the death of Gabby Petito.

According to former NYPD homicide detective Tom Joyce, the coroner's suicide ruling confirms "what we knew already about the case."

The veteran speculated, "I think we all know he was responsible. He understood the gravity and low likelihood of getting away with it. He contemplated his options and felt this was the easiest way out."

Tom, on the other hand, does not regard Brian's suicide as a "confession."

The Only Evidence in the Laundrie-Petito Case

According to former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, the evidence points to Brian Laundrie killing himself after killing Gabby Petito.

"The only question is whether Laundrie left a suicide note and whether it is salvageable after being underwater, and whether the gun will ever be found."

Brian Laundrie's Admission of Guilt

Dr. Cyrl Wecht, the former president of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, also believes that Brian Laundrie's suicide is an admission of guilt over killing his fiancé.

He revealed to The Sun, "I believe he killed her out there [in Wyoming], and he came to realize there was no way out."

Instead of talking about it, he decided to end his life.

"It makes all the sense in the world. That's it for the case - done and dusted."

