Is there anything Lady Gaga can't do? With the release of Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci," Lady Gaga proves herself an acting powerhouse with a shining performance as vengeful ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. This latest knockout performance by Lady Gaga is halfway to becoming an EGOT, proving her haters wrong.

You may remember that back in 2016, Lauren Bohn, who had attended NYU at the same time as the Grammy-award winner, revealed that Lady Gaga was bullied via hateful posts in a Facebook group called "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous." Bohn mentioned that Gaga's classmates would taunt her by calling her an "attention whore" alongside videos of Gaga, whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta, playing the piano at gigs. Students would share photos of Gaga's flyers after they've been stomped on. Despite this horrible behavior, Gaga has persisted in her career, and now her career has soared to heights higher than those haters could ever have anticipated.

"No one in 'House of Gucci' can ultimately contend with the force of nature that is Lady Gaga," writes film critic @JustinCChang https://t.co/KjiLjw0PY8 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 22, 2021

"House of Gucci" is a 2021 crime biographical film directed by Ridley Scott and stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino. The film is about the family infighting that occurs in the famous fashion house after Gaga's Patrizia marries Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, played by Driver. As the Gucci label becomes more and more successful and Patrizia and Maurizio's marriage falls apart, Patrizia's intent turns murderous.

"House of Gucci" is available starting on November 24, 2021 in theaters and Paramount+.