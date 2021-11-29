Sean Connery's cause of death was reportedly revealed by his loved ones a month after the "James Bond" actor passed away.

The celebrity was best known for being the first-ever actor to play Agent 007 in the 1962 James Bond feature film "Dr. No." After years in the entertainment industry, Connery decided to retire from acting after his appearance in the film adaptation of the comic book series "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," which was released in 2003.

Since then, the star had retreated from the spotlight and lived a private life with his family until media outlets announced his death. He had been 90 years old.

Sean Connery's Cause of Death

"He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family," Sean Connery's representative relayed to Fox News on behalf of his wife, Micheline Roquebrune, and their two children- Jason and Stephane.

According to the news outlet, the immediate family members said that the legendary actor had died in their Bahamas residence on October 31 at around one in the morning. The recently issued death certificate confirmed this report, which stated that he died from pneumonia, heart failure, and old age.



The official document read that the "From Russia with Love" star suffered from respiratory failure due to other unidentified complications aside from his pneumonia, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation, which is the irregular beating of the heart that can cause an increased risk of strokes.

Sean Connery's History in Acting

Connery was considered an international acting sensation, especially after taking home an Academy Award from the Oscars. He also earned several Golden Globes, two British Academy Film Awards to his name, and was awarded the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille and Henrietta Awards.

He had acted in many acclaimed films, including non-James Bond ones, which were "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "The Wind and the Lion," "Finding Forrester," "The Hunt from Red October," and "The Man Who Would Be King."

However, the work that would remain special for both Connery and his wife is his final James Bond feature film, "Never Say Never Again."

Express reported that the Scottish actor had paid tribute to Micheline when the movie was finally released in 1983. The celebrity's wife contributed to the making of the film and became an honorable mention in the end credits.

Based on the article, the film's original working title had been "James Bond of the Secret Service" until Micheline had said something that made the executives change it. The movie star's wife claimed that Connery had no intention of returning to the screen as Agent Double-oh-Seven and even condemned any possible chance of it happening again.

She had said something along the lines of Sean Connery "never again" playing the role of a hero, and from then on, she suggested changing the title to "Never Say Never Again."

May his soul rest in peace.



