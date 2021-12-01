What comes after your Quarter-Life Crisis? Well, we are about to find out. It has just been announced through a Deadline exclusive that superstar stand-up comedian, Taylor Tomlinson, will soon be coming out with her second Netflix special. Her first special, Quarter-Life Crisis, came out in 2020 but was filmed when Tomlinson was only 25 years old. This makes her the youngest woman to have a stand-up special on Netflix.



via GIPHY

Tomlinson started doing stand-up comedy when she was 16 years old. She and her father started taking a stand-up class together, and she fell in love with the form. Back in 2020, she told Vulture:

I started doing stand-up in high school and knew I was funny, but I didn't think it was something I could actually do full-time until I was maybe 19 or 20. After graduation, I went away to college in a beach town where there was nowhere to perform and realized I needed to do stand-up. So I transferred back home near San Diego and met other young comics who were really going for it, every night. That motivated me. Other people were really trying to make it, why couldn't I?

via GIPHY

And made it she has! The hilarious sensation went on to compete on Last Comic Standing and perform on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more. She is currently in the midst of her Deal with It tour which is set to wrap in the spring of 2022. She will be executive producing this second comedy special, making her unquestionably one of the most successful 28 year olds you know.

via GIPHY

We can't wait to see what this sure-to-be-hilarious special has in store!