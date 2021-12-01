Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making people curious about the royal who reportedly made comments about Archie's skin tone - but Prince Charles and Prince William hit back.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal family, they have been stating all their reasons why they chose to give up their senior royal positions. At one point during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the duo made an allegation that a royal commented harshly on Archie's probable skin tone since his mother is biracial.

However, a new book claimed that Prince Charles questioned Archie's looks before he was born, and the heir to the throne and Prince William allegedly hit back at Prince Harry for overreacting.

Prince Harry Only Overreacting About Archie's Skin Tone Comments?

Author Christopher Anderson recently released his new book titled "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan." He revealed that the Prince of Wales was the royal the Sussexes have been talking about.

"I was able to trace this back to a comment that was made by Prince Charles to [Duchess] Camilla on the day that the announcement of Harry and Meghan's engagement was. And what he did was casually turn to her like any grandparent to be would do and say, 'I wonder what their children will look like, hair color, eye color, complexion,'" he told Us Weekly.

Andersen noted Prince Charles actually said those words fondly. Unfortunately, the Palace and bureaucrats misconstrued and twisted it until it sounded "nasty" reached Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex apparently confronted his father and brother about the remark, to which they responded he was being oversensitive.



A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace refused to respond to the new claims, saying they never comment on books like the most recent one. Even a representative for Prince William and his wife Kate also had nothing to offer.

What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Told Oprah Winfrey

In March 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that a royal family member had concerns about the color of their child's skin before Archie was born.

Prince Harry clarified it was not Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip, making people speculate that the member might be a central one.

"The morning of November 17, 2017-the day Harry and Meghan announced their engagement-Prince Charles and Camilla were discussing the couple when Charles reportedly asked, "I wonder what the children will look like?" the book reportedly claimed, per Page Six.

