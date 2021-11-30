Travis Scott reportedly offered to cover all the expenses for 9-year old Ezra Blount's funeral services, but the victim's family had declined his financial aid.

Ezra Blount had been the youngest out of the ten total deaths during the "Sicko Mode" singer's Astroworld festival held in NRG Park Houston, Texas, earlier this month. According to Daily Mail, the young fan had died from the injuries he had suffered amid a suffocating crowd at the event.

The Dallas native was immediately rushed to the Texas Children's Hospital as soon as the emergency responders were able to act on it.

Blount was placed in a medically induced coma due to how severe his condition was but was declared dead a few days later, on November 14. Medical officials confirmed that his cause of death was irreversible organ failure, and the little boy's funeral was scheduled on Tuesday, the following week.

Travis Scott Offers to Pay

However, Complex reported that before the funeral, the artist's lawyer- Daniel Petrocelli, had reached out to the victim's family with a letter containing the offer mentioned.



"Travis is devasted by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families [who's] loves ones died or were injured," Petrocelli's note had read. "Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount's son."

The Blount's family attorney, Bob Hilliard, responded to the rapper's legal defense team with a public statement that said, "Your client's offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."

Ezra Blount's Family Files a Lawsuit

Ezra Blount was accompanied by his father, Treston Blount, at the music festival, where they were both caught and swept in the deadly crowd surge. Despite the duo's effort in staying towards the back of the venue, due to the intense pushing and tight environment, the father passed out while the concertgoers trampled on the young boy.

The Blount family has since filed a gross negligence lawsuit against Travis Scott, Cactus Jack Records, Live Nation, and promoter ScoreMore Management. The documents filed in court claimed that the involved parties had "egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety, and lives" of everyone who had attended the concert.



