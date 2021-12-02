Shudder, AMC Networks' premium horror streaming service, has recently acquired the international distribution rights to Demian Rugna's "When Evil Lurks." According to Variety, "When Evil Lurks" revolves around two brothers who discover a "demon-infected man just about to give birth to evil itself." Instead of being able get rid of the man and stop the birth from happening, the two brothers end up helping the demon-infested man with the delivery instead.

Emily Gotto, VP of acquisitions and co-productions at Shudder said, "We are delighted to continue our relationship with the team that brought 'Terrified' to Shudder audiences. 'When Evil Lurks' has an incredible script and one we are excited to be partners on from this early stage as a Shudder Original Production."

"When Evil Lurks" is the fifth feature from the Argentinian director who had previously directed the 2018 Austin Fantastic Fest winning "Terrified." It also won the Runner Up Prize at the Sitges Pitchbox. Shudder revealed that it expects to begin production on "When Evil Lurks" in March, with a release targeted for November 2022. We're excited to see the latest addition to Shudder's unique library of horror, thriller, and supernatural content.

