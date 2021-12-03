Machine Gun Kelly attended the premiere of The Last Son in New York last night, and his date wasn't his famously beautiful girlfriend Megan Fox, but another beautiful young lady - his daughter, Casie Colson Baker.

It's quite rare that we see a pic of musician Machine Gun Kelly (AKA Colson Baker) with Casie on the Red Carpet. While the star and his daughter have a very close relationship, (he called her his "best friendddd" in an Instagram post this summer), she is only twelve years old, so Red Carpet events have likely not been her top priority thus far.

The pair HAD been photographed together on one Red Carpet before this year: The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Here they are in 2017:

Too. Cute.

Now, though, that Baker is getting older, chances are we're going to start seeing her at a lot more events with her Dad as she becomes interested in more of the things he's involved in. He already took her as his date this year at the American Music Awards -

- and it seemed like the pair had a riotously fun time together.

(Here they are doing some kind of secret handshake so cute it'll melt your heart:)

Now, only a few weeks later, Baker was Kelly's chosen date again as he headed out to the premiere of his film The Last Son, about an outlaw who is attempts to end his evil family line after a prophesy tells him one of his sons will kill him. MGK played Cal, one of the sons, in the film.

Now, some may wonder if MGK is making a certain someone - Megan Fox, the new girlfriend he's famously head over heels with - jealous by choosing someone else as his date, but don't - first of all, she's way too chill for that, but second, it seems that Fox and Baker get along fine too: Here they are together at the music festival Lollapalooza this summer:

Casie was born when MGK was just eighteen years old, but he's been anything but an absentee father in her life. The pair are (clearly, from these photos) thick as theives, and Kelly goes to great lengths to be there for all the major milestones in her life. He once revealed exactly how far he's willing to go to be there for her:

two connecting flights and still no sleep but ima make it to my daughter’s recital tonight believe that !! 🏃🏼‍♂️✈️ — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) December 17, 2019

These pics might be rare now, but chances are we'll be seeing a lot more of Casie Colson Baker on the Red Carpet as time goes on.