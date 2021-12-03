Embattled actor Alec Baldwin sat down with ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos on Thursday to clear the air about his involvement in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his western Rust on October 21st. During the interview he states,

Someone is responsible for what happened. And I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me.

That said, what really did happen? According to Baldwin, he was seated in a church pew with, what he was told, was a "cold" firearm loaded with dummy rounds. He claims that Hutchins was directing the scene in order to set up for the next shot she was to film.

Everything is her direction. I'm holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being aimed right below her armpit.

Baldwin went on to say that he did pull back the hammer on the Colt .45 but never pulled the trigger on the weapon,

I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off.

All of the producers have had lawsuits filed against them in this case, including Baldwin himself because many felt they were hiring inexperienced crew in order to save money on the production. Baldwin stated about these lawsuits,

I am a purely creative producer. I don't hire anybody on the crew.

He later added,

I've been told by people in the know that it's highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally.

This comes after many of the camera crew, including Lane Luper, left the production in protest of poor safety regulations, leading to two blanks being misfired, and less than tolerable accommodations for the crew.

I never heard one word about that. I did not observe any safety or security issues at all in the time I was there.

As of now, Baldwin cannot go into the deeper specifics of the case as the investigation is still ongoing but his did express his deep regret of what happened and concluded the interview with,