Kim Kardashian is considered one of the queens of social media as she has millions of followers combined on all platforms. Aside from posting her risque OOTDs and famous family, she also loves throwing shade at what fans allege.

According to Daily Mail UK, the SKIMS CEO's former best friend Larsa Pippen was called out by Adriana de Moura in a teaser video for "The Real Housewives of Miami."

The reality star alleged that Pippen is trying hard to be Kardashian for the way she presents herself to the public.

More recently, the mom of four recently took to her Instagram to share a glammed-up selfie of her wearing a hot pink outfit. (check out the photo above)

"They can steal your recipe but the sauce won't taste the same," the SKKN Beauty founder wrote.

Following this, many fans and celebrity friends bombarded the comment section, saying Kardashian is "savage" for her remarks.

"oop! the shade go off bae," one fan wrote.

"Kim being savage....love it...shine on," another fan wrote.

At the time of this writing, Larsa Pippen has not publicly commented on the matter.

Larsa Pippen Called Out On 'RHOM'

A few days ago, one of "RHOM" cast members accused Pippen of trying to be the new Kim Kardashian during a tense dinner party in front of other people. (watch the teaser video below)

The comment may not sound serious for some fans, but it has a significant impact on Pippen as they were friends for years, but their connection ended last year.

Both Kardashian and Pippen have unfollowed each other on social media since.

Adriana de Moura said Pippen left their group after season one; then she came back with "a butt as big as Kim Kardashian's."

"trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you're never going to be," the 56-year-old model said.

Larsa Pippen Fired Shots Against The Kardashians

Earlier this year, Pippen made comments about the famous Kardashian-Jenner family in an episode of the Hollywood Unlocked podcast.

Speaking to Jason Lee, Melyssa Ford, and DJ Damage, the reality star alleged that she didn't feel betrayed after she and Kardashian cut ties, but they have had "issues" and a "falling out."

"We had a falling out, but I'm not gonna be petty or immature. If they come for me then... karma's a b****."

