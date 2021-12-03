Alec Baldwin's statement that he is not responsible for the "Rust" shooting incident and Halyna Hutchins' death is extremely reckless.

On Thursday, Baldwin did not mind the ongoing probe into the "Rust" shooting incident and shared his side instead of an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. During the discussion, he revealed he only acted based on the script -- cocked the gun and let go of the hammer as directed without touching the trigger.

Although the gun still went off, he maintained his non-responsibility over the cinematographer's death since he reportedly never fired the weapon.

While assistant director Dave Halls backed him up, saying he also never saw the actor pulling the trigger, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said Baldwin is not criminally cleared yet.

DA Speaks Up About Alec Baldwin's Statement

In an interview with a news outlet, she revealed that it was too early for a person potentially involved to give comments since they have not completed the probe yet.



"Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected, and it appears that certain actions and inactions contributed to this outcome," she said.

Carmack-Altwies' office has been cooperating with the Sheriff's department to resolve the issue as soon as possible. She added no decisions have been made about who they would be naming as criminally responsible for what happened. Still, she assured that she would hold accountable specific individuals once she got the chance to review the complete investigation.

What An Expert Said About Alec Baldwin's Non-Pulling Of Trigger

In the same interview, weapons expert Steve Wolf weighed in and said "no trigger theory" is currently possible. However, he revealed there were several mistakes crew members made on the "Rust" set.

Wolf held a similar handgun while being recorded by the news outlet's special coverage, demonstrating exactly what Baldwin stated. The expert pulled back the hammer on the gun and showed how it would never be possible for the hammer to strike again and fire a bullet without an outside force triggering it to move.

Still, he explained Baldwin's claims might be real, too, because of two exceptions - one is due to mechanical flaw and the other involves how the weapon was manufactured before supplying it on the "Rust" set.

