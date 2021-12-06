Khloe Kardashian claims sister Kylie Jenner is still currently involved with Travis Scott romantically, as the couple's secret family photoshoot had suddenly gotten leaked on social media amid Astroword Lawsuits.

The founder of Good American is apparently holding her ground as she stands up for her younger sister. According to Entertainment Tonight, the businesswoman and mother-of-one had recently addressed the controversial issue revolving the younger Jenner over on her Instagram account.

The article mentioned that the television personality had "set the record straight on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship" after one TikToker revealed that the two were not actually together anymore.

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Up About Kylie Jenner

However, Khloe Kardashian had publicly stated that her baby sister is still with the "Highest in the Room" singer even after the incident at his Astroworld Festival, which has been garnering media attention after several lawsuits have been filed against him.

"Wow I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple," the reality show starlet commented on a viral Instagram post.

A video was initially posted on TikTok but has gone viral on Instagram. One netizen further explained a comment that said, "My friend worked [at] this shoot and said they didn't talk to each other the whole time." which referred to the leaked magazine photoshoot which featured Jenner and Scott.



The TikToker under the username @angelesfrancoo had just reiterated what was written in the article that W Magazine had written but left unpublished or was not distributed to store outlets. The TikTok clip had included snippets of the magazine itself, which had Stormi and her two parents embraced each other and posing like a family would.

READ ALSO: Travis Scott's Money Rejected: Rapper Offers To Pay for Astroworld Victim's Funeral Services To Ease Guilt

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Still Together?

According to the original poster, the magazine had called Jenner and Scott's family dynamic "a modern approach" and said that "they had created their own definition of family."

Moreover, the clip also included an excerpt from the leaked article, which read, "Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets but even though they will soon have two children together... they are not a couple and haven't been for two years."

The W Magazine article photoshoot seemed to have happened earlier this year as TMZ reported that it was bound to be released to the public in early November but was discarded by the company after the tragedy at the Astroworld concert had become a headline in every new and media outlet.

READ MORE: Travis Scott Net Worth: 'Astroworld' Lawsuit Soars To $2 Billion, Rapper Going Broke Anytime Soon?