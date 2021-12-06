Charlie Cox made his fans pump again as Kevin Feige confirmed his casting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Daredevil.

After years of waiting for the Man Without Fear's arrival, Feige proved he had been listening to Marvel fans for years that he hailed Cox as the newest addition to the MCU.

Feige recently sat down for an interview with CinemaBlend, where he confirmed Cox's highly-anticipated arrival as the blind attorney.

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen," the Marvel president said.

He still refused to disclose more things about the actor and his participation, but the news surely made fans happy and fulfilled.

Fans Approved Charlie Cox As Daredevil

On Twitter, Cox's name and Daredevil trended worldwide as fans started their online party to welcome the actor and the character into the MCU.

Brandon Davis said, "I'm not surprised Charlie Cox is back as Daredevil but I am very surprised Kevin Feige said anything about Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil and that it is out there now."



"Just so you all know how serious this news is, Charlie Cox turned down multiple roles in numerous films and TV shows because he was expecting a season 4 to start filming. This is such a monumental win for Charlie Cox and he deserves it and so much more," a fan wrote.

Another added, "I'm especially grateful for Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio. Not only did they do an excellent job bringing Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk to life but they patiently waited three long years to return to their dream roles. Without their passion and dedication, none of this would've been possible. Together, we #SavedDaredevil."

For what it's worth, Marvel Studios finally scored the rights to use the character again in November 2020. The news caused #SaveDaredevil to be on the top of the trending list at that time.

There were initial rumors that the character would appear in Tom Holland's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Some fans even thought he would help Peter Parker prove his innocence since it happened on the Sept. 28, 1996, episode of the "Spider-Man" series.

For now, fans can only chill out and wait for more announcements from Feige and the Marvel Studios about Cox's return.

