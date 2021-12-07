Prince Charles is Queen Elizabeth II's successor to the throne if ever she passes away or decides to abdicate. When the Prince becomes king, he has a big responsibility to the public. reportedly, one of his primary goals is to convince the public to sell Duchess Camilla's plan, and he needed help from the Sussexes.

Speaking to the "To Di For" podcast, royal author Christopher Andersen claims that the Duchess of Cornwall will immediately be Queen consort when Prince Charles takes over the throne, despite the Clarence House releasing a statement which says Camilla would be "Princess Consort" instead.

"Do you think he's going to have a coronation and then say Oh! You'll be the first Queen Consort in modern history to just be ignored? Of course not," Andersen said. (via Express UK)

The author added that the Prince will crown his wife, and "he's always intended to."

To help him with the coronation and convince the public about the title, Andersen alleged that the Prince needed a big hand from his son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their senior royal duties last year.

"He really needed Harry up there and Meghan to help sell the public, not only his," he added.

Andersen clarified that the future monarch isn't the most favored royal today, and he's "got lost a really major component" to sell convince the British public that his wife is going to be Queen someday.

The Clarence House previously announced that Duchess Camilla would take on the title of "Princess Consort" when her husband succeeded to the throne.

They also mentioned that the title was discussed when they got married in 2005.

However, despite Clarence House's initiative about the Duchess' title, a constitutional spokesperson said Prince Charles' ascendance to the throne would automatically make Camilla queen consort.

"Prince Charles will no doubt have regard to public opinion at the time of his accession in deciding whether Camilla should become queen," the spokesperson told The Times.

Duchess Camilla Fears Something When Prince Charles Becomes King

In early reports, royal biographer Penny Junor revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall fears a significant thing when Prince Charles becomes king.

The author said Camilla is "dreading" having the spotlight, and it would be a difficult time for her as all eyes are on the royal family when her husband takes the throne.

